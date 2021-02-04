China’s finished steel production up 6.6% to 2.2 mln tpd in late January
Member mills of the China Iron & Steel Association (Cisa) raised their finished steel production from January 21-31, from the preceding 10 days, according to data published by the association on Wednesday February 3.
January 21-31 output
Crude steel: 2.18 million tonnes per day, down 1.87%
Finished steel: 2.20 million tpd, up 6.60%
Hot metal: 1.92 million tpd, down 2.07%
Mills’ finished steel inventories
13.76 million tonnes, down 280,400 million tonnes (2%)
Spot market inventories
Hot-rolled coil: 1.41 million tonnes, up 1.4%
Cold-rolled coil: 1.02 million tonnes, up 1%
Plate: 1.01 million tonnes, up 6.3%
Wire rod: 1.73 million tonnes, up 26.3%
Rebar: 4.56 million tonnes, up 25.6%
Total (all five major products): 9.73 million tonnes, up 1.38 million tonnes or 16.5%
Cisa’s output data for the preceding 10 days can be found here.