China’s finished steel production up 6.6% to 2.2 mln tpd in late January

January 21-31 output

Crude steel: 2.18 million tonnes per day, down 1.87%

Finished steel: 2.20 million tpd, up 6.60%

Hot metal: 1.92 million tpd, down 2.07%



Mills’ finished steel inventories

13.76 million tonnes, down 280,400 million tonnes (2%)



Spot market inventories

Hot-rolled coil: 1.41 million tonnes, up 1.4%

Cold-rolled coil: 1.02 million tonnes, up 1%

Plate: 1.01 million tonnes, up 6.3%

Wire rod: 1.73 million tonnes, up 26.3%

Rebar: 4.56 million tonnes, up 25.6%

Total (all five major products): 9.73 million tonnes, up 1.38 million tonnes or 16.5%

