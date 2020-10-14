China’s HRC inventories up 8.5% in early October; steel output drops

October 1-10 output



Crude steel: 2.17 million tonnes per day, down by 0.84%

Finished steel: 2.04 million tpd, down 8.05%

Hot metal: 1.92 million tpd, up 1.08%

October 1-10 inventories



Mill finished steel inventories

Total: 13.59 million tonnes, up by 2 million tonnes (17.22%)

Spot market inventories

Hot-rolled coil: 2.05 million tonnes, up by 8.5%

Cold-rolled coil: 1.19 million tonnes, up by 5.3%

Plate: 1.02 million tonnes, down by 7.4%

Wire rod: 2.05 million tonnes, down by 7.9%

Rebar: 6.33 million tonnes, down by 0.5%

Total (all five major products): 12.64 million tonnes, up by 410,000 tonnes (3.4%).

Cisa’s output data for the preceding 10 days can be found here.

