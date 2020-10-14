Contact Us Login

Become a customer

China’s HRC inventories up 8.5% in early October; steel output drops

Steel inventories at member mills of the China Iron & Steel Association (Cisa) and in the spot market both increased in early October, although mills cut crude and finished steel output, according to data released on Wednesday October 14.

October 14, 2020 05:45 AM
By Jessica Zong
China

October 1-10 output

Crude steel: 2.17 million tonnes per day, down by 0.84%
Finished steel: 2.04 million tpd, down 8.05%
Hot metal: 1.92 million tpd, up 1.08%

October 1-10 inventories

Mill finished steel inventories
Total: 13.59 million tonnes, up by 2 million tonnes (17.22%)

Spot market inventories
Hot-rolled coil: 2.05 million tonnes, up by 8.5%
Cold-rolled coil: 1.19 million tonnes, up by 5.3%
Plate: 1.02 million tonnes, down by 7.4%
Wire rod: 2.05 million tonnes, down by 7.9%
Rebar: 6.33 million tonnes, down by 0.5%
Total (all five major products): 12.64 million tonnes, up by 410,000 tonnes (3.4%).

Cisa’s output data for the preceding 10 days can be found here.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed