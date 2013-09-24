China’s iron ore imports dip in August

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Shipments totalled 69.01 million tonnes, down 5.7% from 73.14 million tonnes in July but still 10.6% higher on the year.

China’s crude steel output averaged 2.138 million tpd in August, up 1.2% on the month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on September 10. The figure follows three consecutive months of declines.

Arrivals from Australia – China’s top supplier – fell 7.7% month-on-month to 34.84 million tonnes, while those from Brazil edged upwards by 3.4% over the same period to 13.59 million tonnes.

Mauritania surged ahead to eighth place on China’s list of top suppliers, with 1.11 million tonnes of shipments, up 91.8% month-on-month.

Iron ore imports in August

69.01 million tonnes

Down 5.67% month-on-month

Up 10.6% year-on-year

Top iron ore suppliers in August

(million tonnes, month-on-month change)

Australia: 34.84, -7.7%

Brazil: 13.59, 3.4%

South Africa: 3.58, -14.9%

Iran: 2.15, 14.9%

Ukraine: 1.75, 171.5%

Indonesia: 1.27, -24.8%

Sierra Leone: 1.24, -9%

Mauritania: 1.11, 91.8%

Malaysia: 1.06, 17%

Source: Chinese customs