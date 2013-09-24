China’s iron ore imports dip in August
China’s iron ore imports eased slightly in August even as the country’s crude steel output rose during the month.
Shipments totalled 69.01 million tonnes, down 5.7% from 73.14 million tonnes in July but still 10.6% higher on the year.
China’s crude steel output averaged 2.138 million tpd in August, up 1.2% on the month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on September 10. The figure follows three consecutive months of declines.
Arrivals from Australia – China’s top supplier – fell 7.7% month-on-month to 34.84 million tonnes, while those from Brazil edged upwards by 3.4% over the same period to 13.59 million tonnes.
Mauritania surged ahead to eighth place on China’s list of top suppliers, with 1.11 million tonnes of shipments, up 91.8% month-on-month.
Iron ore imports in August
69.01 million tonnes
Down 5.67% month-on-month
Up 10.6% year-on-year
Top iron ore suppliers in August
(million tonnes, month-on-month change)
Australia: 34.84, -7.7%
Brazil: 13.59, 3.4%
South Africa: 3.58, -14.9%
Iran: 2.15, 14.9%
Ukraine: 1.75, 171.5%
Indonesia: 1.27, -24.8%
Sierra Leone: 1.24, -9%
Mauritania: 1.11, 91.8%
Malaysia: 1.06, 17%
Source: Chinese customs