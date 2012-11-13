Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

China reported a rom output of 4.03 million tpd last month, down 6.3% from September, according to the latest figures released by the national bureau of statistics (NBS).

“There was dynamite control during the week-long national holiday, and in late October ahead of China’s 18th Communist Party Congress, so iron ore output dropped,” an industry analyst in Shanghai said.

China’s rom output for the first 10 months reached 1.09 billion tonnes, up 16.2% year-on-year.

Based on NBS data, China’s crude steel output in October increased 2% from September to 59.1 million tonnes.

This figure is even lower than the previous estimate of 60.3 million tonnes from the China Iron & Steel Assn (Cisa), although market participants said Cisa might have underestimated China’s output.

