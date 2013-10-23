China’s new ship orders up 139.3% in January-August

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Of these, orders received for export saw a 193% year-on-year jump to 32.43 million dwt, according to data released by the China Assn of the National Shipbuilding Industry (Cansi) on Monday October 21.

China delivered 29.95 million dwt of completed ships in January-August, a 28.7% drop on the year.

Chinese shipyards’ order backlog stood at 114.64 million dwt by the end of August, a drop of 7.4% year-on-year, but up 7.2% compared with that at the end of December 2012.

