China’s refined copper imports fall in March 2013

China’s net imports of refined copper fell to the year’s lowest in March while imports of concentrates were up, customs data showed on Monday April 22.

Inbound shipments of refined copper were at 218,823 tonnes last month, down 36.7% from a year ago.

Refined copper imports were down 1.8% from levels seen in February.

Exports of refined copper stood at 60,642 tonnes in March, more than double the levels seen a year ago, data showed.

Exports were up 57.2% from February levels.

Imports of copper concentrates were at 777,838 tonnes last month, up 41.2% year-on-year, the data showed.

Copper concentrate imports were up 14.2% month-on-month.

China, the world’s largest copper consumer, is experiencing what some analysts have called “a rotation in the composition” of copper imports.

