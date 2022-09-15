Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Chinese aluminium industry will relocate to access low-carbon power, Intl Al Conf hears

Aluminium production capacity in China must relocate to access low-carbon power, which will be key in tackling the country’s emissions, Ron Knapp, international adviser at China Hongqiao Group, told delegates at Fastmarkets’ International Aluminium Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, September 14

September 15, 2022
By Carrie Bone
AluminiumBase metals

“[The choice has] got to be low-carbon power as we go forward [in time],” he said.

In a discussion on the energy crisis, Knapp spoke of an expectation that capacity would change location to access low-carbon power.

“Show me the power, but show me the low-carbon power – that will be where the industry goes. And there’s not a lot available. Where are you going to get it? Indonesia? The Middle East?” Ron Knapp, China Hongqiao Group.

“We are building 4 million tonnes per year of capacity,” he said, in reference to his company’s plans to relocate aluminium production from Shandong to its hydro-powered smelter in China’s Yunnan Province. “But all we are doing is shifting 4 million tonnes of coal out of Shandong to 4 million tonnes in Yunnan for low-carbon energy - that’s the driver.”

The energy crisis was still an issue on a global scale, he said, citing the disruptions it has caused as a key concern.

“Energy is going to continue to drive some of that [disruption]. It’s going to be very difficult to deal with,” he said.

Aside from the major macro-economic issues, tackling carbon was a key factor for the Chinese aluminium industry, he said.

“Carbon - that’s the key for the future. China is committed to becoming carbon-neutral. We are a very large, heavy footprint in carbon, and we must address that. [But] it will be a [long] journey,” Knapp said.

There was a roadmap that would deal with “short quick stuff upfront. Then we get into the hard issues to address, [including] some that we don’t have the answers yet,” he said.

Some of the answers must come from technology, he added. “Some technologies are in the pipeline and other technologies are still way out there [but they] are going to drive us forward,” he said. “It’s research and development [that is needed], it’s innovation, it’s being open-minded about how we see the industry growing.”

The company set out its pathway for climate neutrality earlier this year.

Access to finance for new projects has also changed, with the banking sector also moving toward a more sustainable path.

“The banking finance community has signed up to a net-zero[-carbon] banking alliance which comes out of the Paris [climate control] agreement,” Knapp said. “You take your project [to the bank] and [it] will run the carbon footprint for your project before you get the money. That interaction is very different [and] very new.”

#FastmarketsIA

What to read next
Copper elements ready to be used for the production of electric motors
Key topics ahead of Fastmarkets international Copper Conference 2022
The key talking points that will be covered at this year’s Copper Conference on September 22-23 in Barcelona, Spain
September 15, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Update to Cleveland ferrous scrap prices
Fastmarkets has updated its consumer buying price for steel scrap No1 heavy melt and cut structural/plate, 5’ max, delivered mill Cleveland, following the arrival of late information for the domestic ferrous scrap monthly trade in September.
September 14, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Update to Fastmarkets’ base metals publication schedule for September 19, 2022
Fastmarkets is revising its base metals publication schedule for September 19 following a decision by the London Metal Exchange to partially suspend ring-trading on the day, out of respect for the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
September 13, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend frequency of cfr China steel billet import price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the frequency of its price assessment for steel billet, import, cfr China, $/tonne to once per week in response to low liquidity.
September 13, 2022
 · 
Lee Allen
Worker taking sample from furnace in aluminium recycling plant
Yunnan aluminium producers ordered to cut output amid power rationing
Aluminium smelters in southwestern China’s Yunnan province have been ordered by the local government to cut production by 10% to lower their power usage, with effect from Friday September 9, sources with knowledge confirmed to Fastmarkets
September 9, 2022
 · 
Yiwen Ju
Aerial shooting in the logistics area. Container ship to anchor. Import - Export market
European energy woes unlikely to significantly boost US steel exports
Rising energy costs and shrinking steel production in the European Union have some steel producers in the United States considering the possibility of increased exports to the EU this winter
September 9, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed