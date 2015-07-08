CHINESE ANTIMONY SNAPSHOT: Price stabilises, trade keeps light

Key data from July 8 pricing session in Shanghai.

Antimony metal MB Chinese free market MMTA standard grade II delivered duty paid (RMB per tonne)

Today Previous Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 44,000-45,000 44,000-45,000 0 0

-Market availability of antimony concentrate was not ample and the price decline of the raw material was smaller than antimony ingot-Smelters in Lengshuijiang, Hunan province were heard to be continuing operations at the moment, though operating rates were low due to lower market price levels-Market inventory of antimony ingot estimated by market participants was at around 30,000-40,000 tonnes in China, including 18,660.76 tonnes on the Fanya Metal Exchange

Key quotes

“Though the price seems stabilised this week, the market [remains] oversupplied, and it’s hard to say how the market will go. [We think] it’s not a good time to trade this metal [and] we have no intention to buy at the moment.”

Trader

“The market is quiet so far this week, but we heard that selloff cargoes have decreased a lot compared with two or three weeks ago.”

Trader

Rena Gu

