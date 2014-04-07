Chinese holiday keeps seaborne coking coal market muted

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Steel First’s premium hard coking coal index for material sold on a cfr Jingtang basis was calculated at $122.35 per tonne on Monday, unchanged from Friday.

The premium hard coking coal index fob Australia’s DBCT port was $110.21 per tonne, up by $0.24 per tonne from Friday.

The cfr hard coking coal index stood at $111.24 per tonne on Monday, unchanged from Friday. The fob value was also unchanged at $99.38 per tonne.

Second-quarter price benchmark talks for non-hard coking coals were heard to have come to an end, with low-volatility pulverised coal injection (PCI) settled at $100 per tonne fob Australia and semi-soft coking coal settled at $90 per tonne, sources told Steel First.

The hard coking coal benchmark price was agreed between Anglo-American and Japanese steel mills for premium brands at $120 per tonne at the end of March.