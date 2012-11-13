Chinese steel exports to Latin America up 28% in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mexico, Colombia and Brazil registered the highest increases, respectively of 78%, 63% and 41%, the association said.

Flat steel products comprised the highest tonnage in September, with 58,436 tonnes going to Chile, 45,902 tonnes to Brazil and 40,805 tonnes to Mexico.

Between January and September, Latin America imported 9% of all of China’s steel exports, or 3.2 million tonnes, Alacero said.

Brazil, Chile and Peru imported 54% of this total, respectively 649,764 tonnes, 576,595 tonnes and 491,526 tonnes.

The association has not published corresponding figures for 2011.