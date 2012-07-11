Churin named ceo of Gunvor’s Russian coking coal division

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Churin joined Kolmar on July 3 and will also serve as director of coal mining and infrastructure at Gunvor.

He will be responsible for the development and growth of Kolmar’s coal assets, the company’s marketing in Russia and other foreign markets and implementing the company’s overall strategy.

Gunvor, in a 50:50 joint venture with Luxembourg-registered investment company Volga Resources, is in the process of finalising the acquisition of 60% stake in Kolmar Group. The development of the Kolmar Group is aimed at bringing high-quality coking coal reserves into production for export.

Kolmar Group has reserves of more than 1 billion tonnes of high-quality coking coal and operates several mines within the Chulmakan and Denisovsky coalfields in Eastern Siberia.

Kolmar Group is developing new projects to exploit these reserves.

