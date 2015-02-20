CIS crude steel output down 3% in January, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Increased output in Russia and Belarus was offset by declines in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The total also included tiny volumes made in Uzbekistan and Moldova.

Steel mills in Russia, the largest producer in the region, raised their crude steel output by 6% year-on-year to a total of 6.13 million tonnes last month.

The country also saw its steel products output go up, despite weaker price sentiment, especially in the external markets.

Ukraine, the region’s second-largest steelmaker, saw production drop by 25% year-on-year to 1.87 million tonnes in the month.

The country saw its rolled steel output drop at the same pace, as production has been disrupted by military action.

Kazakhstan’s crude steel output dropped by 20% year-on-year to 230,000 tonnes, while steel production in Belarus was up by 30% year-on-year to 219,000 tonnes.