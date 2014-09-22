CIS crude steel output down 7% in August on Ukraine crisis

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The decline was attributed to a sharp fall in steel output in Ukraine.

The region’s second-largest steelmaker saw its production drop by 37% year-on-year to 1.8 million tonnes in the month, as military action in the east of the country disrupted production and raw materials supplies.

Steel mills in Russia, the largest producer in the region, boosted output by 6% year-on-year to a total of 6.2 million tonnes of crude steel last month.

Kazakhstan’s crude steel output rose by 18% year-on-year to an estimated 280,000 tonnes.

Estimated steel production in Belarus was up by 46% year-on-year at 225,000 tonnes.

Belarus Steel Works (BMZ), the country’s only steelmaker, plans to cut its output in October-November, while electric arc furnaces are upgraded, the company’s spokesman said.

Moldova produced an estimated 40,000 tonnes of steel in August, down by 3% year-on-year.

Moldova Steel Works (MMZ), the country’s only steelmaker, plans to cut output further in September because of scrap shortages, two market sources said.

Uzbekistan produced an estimated 65,000 tonnes of steel in August, down by 1% year-on-year.