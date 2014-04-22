CIS crude steel output drops by 2% in March, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The figure includes actual production volumes for Russia and Ukraine, and estimates for Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Moldova.

Steel mills in Russia – by far the largest producer in the region and the fifth-largest in the world – produced a total of 6.03 million tonnes of crude steel in the month, up by 1% year-on-year.

The rest of the CIS region countries reduced crude steel output over the month.

Crude steel output in Ukraine, the region’s second- and the world’s tenth-largest steelmaker, was 2.65 million tonnes in the month, down by 8% year-on-year.

Export demand was diminished by the unrest in Ukraine, which affected production levels in March, according to Ukrainian steelmakers’ union Metallurgprom.

Kazakhstan cut its crude steel output by 2% year-on-year to an estimated 285,000 tonnes.

Estimated steel production in Belarus fell by 25% in the same comparison to 175,000 tonnes.

Uzbekistan reduced its crude steel output by 4% year-on-year to an estimated 60,000 tonnes.