CIS crude steel output drops by 5% in February, Worldsteel says

The figure includes actual production volumes for Russia and Ukraine, and estimates for Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Moldova.

Steel mills in Russia – by far the largest producer in the region and the fifth-largest in the world – produced a total of 5.34 million tonnes of crude steel in the month, down by 3% year-on-year.

Slow export demand has had an effect on production.

Crude steel output in Ukraine, the region’s second- and the world’s tenth-largest steelmaker, was 2.35 million tonnes in the month, down by 11% year-on-year.

February volumes were affected by slack demand, according to Ukrainian steelmakers’ union Metallurgprom said. Export demand has deteriorated further amid social and political unrest in the country.

Kazakhstan boosted its crude steel output by 13% year-on-year to an estimated 255,000 tonnes.

Belarus estimated steel production fell by 26% in the same comparison to 150,000 tonnes.

Uzbekistan reduced its crude steel output by 1% year-on-year to an estimated 55,000 tonnes.