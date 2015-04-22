CIS crude steel production down 10% in March, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Russia, the largest producer in the region, saw its steelmakers keep their crude steel output broadly steady year-on-year in March at 5.99 million tonnes.

The country saw its finished steel products output inch up by 1%.

But production in Ukraine, the region’s second-largest steelmaker, fell by 36% year-on-year to 1.7 million tonnes in the month.

The country also saw its rolled steel output decline by 39%.

Kazakhstan’s crude steel output rose by 15% year-on-year in March to 344,000 tonnes, while steel production in Belarus was up by 3% year-on-year to 232,000 tonnes, Worldsteel said.