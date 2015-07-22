CIS crude steel production down 11% in June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Russia, the largest producer in the region, saw its crude steel output fall by 8% year-on-year in the month to 5.64 million tonnes.

Steel products output in the country slipped by 7% year-on-year in June to 4.9 million tonnes, according to federal statistics service Rosstat.

Crude steel production in Ukraine, the region’s second-largest steelmaker, fell by 22% year-on-year to slightly above 2 million tonnes.

The country’s steel mills produced 1.79 million tonnes of rolled steel last month, down by 19% year-on-year, according to national steelmakers’ union Metallurgprom.

Crude steel output in Kazakhstan rose by 7% year-on-year in June to 312,000 tonnes, according to Worldsteel.

Steel production in Belarus was 232,000 tonnes in the month, up by 8% year-on-year, the association said.