CIS crude steel production down 11% in June
Crude steel output in the CIS region totalled 8.28 million tonnes in June 2015, down by 11% year-on-year, according to data published by the World Steel Assn (Worldsteel) on Wednesday July 22.
Russia, the largest producer in the region, saw its crude steel output fall by 8% year-on-year in the month to 5.64 million tonnes.
Steel products output in the country slipped by 7% year-on-year in June to 4.9 million tonnes, according to federal statistics service Rosstat.
Crude steel production in Ukraine, the region’s second-largest steelmaker, fell by 22% year-on-year to slightly above 2 million tonnes.
The country’s steel mills produced 1.79 million tonnes of rolled steel last month, down by 19% year-on-year, according to national steelmakers’ union Metallurgprom.
Crude steel output in Kazakhstan rose by 7% year-on-year in June to 312,000 tonnes, according to Worldsteel.
Steel production in Belarus was 232,000 tonnes in the month, up by 8% year-on-year, the association said.