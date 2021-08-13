Cisa member mills cut finished steel production by 9% in early August
Members of the China Iron & Steel Association (Cisa) cut their crude steel, finished steel and hot metal production rates in the first 10 days of August compared with the preceding 11 days, according to data published by the association on Friday August 13.
August 1-10 output
Crude steel: 2.04 million tonnes per day, down 2.97%
Finished steel: 1.92 million tonnes per day, down 9.46%
Hot metal: 1.83 million tonnes per day, down 2.66%
Mill finished steel inventories
14.62 million tonnes, up by 808,400 tonnes (5.85%)
Spot market inventories
Hot-rolled coil: 1.92 million tonnes, up 10,000 tonnes (0.5%)
Cold-rolled coil: 1.11 million tonnes, up 10,000 tonnes (0.9%)
Plate: 1.04 million tonnes, down 20,000 tonnes (1.9%)
Wire rod: 1.88 million tonnes, down 50,000 tonnes (2.6%)
Rebar: 5.96 million tonnes, down 70,000 tonnes (1.2%)
Total (all five major products): 11.91 million tonnes, down 120,000 tonnes (1.0%)
Cisa mill output data for the preceding 11 days can be found here.