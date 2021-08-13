Cisa member mills cut finished steel production by 9% in early August

August 1-10 output

Crude steel: 2.04 million tonnes per day, down 2.97%

Finished steel: 1.92 million tonnes per day, down 9.46%

Hot metal: 1.83 million tonnes per day, down 2.66%

Mill finished steel inventories

14.62 million tonnes, up by 808,400 tonnes (5.85%)

Spot market inventories

Hot-rolled coil: 1.92 million tonnes, up 10,000 tonnes (0.5%)

Cold-rolled coil: 1.11 million tonnes, up 10,000 tonnes (0.9%)

Plate: 1.04 million tonnes, down 20,000 tonnes (1.9%)

Wire rod: 1.88 million tonnes, down 50,000 tonnes (2.6%)

Rebar: 5.96 million tonnes, down 70,000 tonnes (1.2%)



Total (all five major products): 11.91 million tonnes, down 120,000 tonnes (1.0%)

