Citic Pacific moves Sino Iron project into production

The first production line of the $8-billion iron ore project was commissioned in late July, and it “has been running well and producing good-quality concentrate”, the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate said this week.

The project had been delayed earlier this year due to engineering problems at the second production line.

Citic Pacific said the problem has been rectified following the repair of the gearless motor responsible for driving the grinding mill of the second production line.

Load commissioning of the second line began on Friday September 27 and it has been running well since then, according to its statement.

Sino Iron is expected to produce 24 million tpy of iron ore concentrate.

