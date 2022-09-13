Clarification of cobalt metal monthly averages calculation

The high and low monthly averages for cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam (MB-CO-0004) and cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb (MB-CO-0005) are calculated by dividing the sum of the price quotations by the number of quotations published during the calendar month.

The stated monthly average shown on the Fastmarkets platform reflects the midpoint of the average high and the average low for the month. Rounding is applied to the low and high averages before publication. Where financial contracts are settled against the price, the monthly average of each daily midpoint is used.

For example, the monthly average of MB-CO-0005 in June 2022 was calculated as:

Average high = $34.70

Average low = $35.53

Midpoint = $35.12.

The financial settlement, meanwhile, was calculated as $35.11 on June 30, which was the month’s average of each daily midpoint.

