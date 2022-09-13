Methodology Contact us Login

Clarification of cobalt metal monthly averages calculation

Fastmarkets has added a section to its cobalt methodology clarifying how the cobalt metal monthly averages on Fastmarkets’ platform are calculated, following market demand for further clarification

September 13, 2022
By Justin Yang
Pricing noticeCobalt

The high and low monthly averages for cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam (MB-CO-0004) and cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb (MB-CO-0005) are calculated by dividing the sum of the price quotations by the number of quotations published during the calendar month.

The stated monthly average shown on the Fastmarkets platform reflects the midpoint of the average high and the average low for the month. Rounding is applied to the low and high averages before publication. Where financial contracts are settled against the price, the monthly average of each daily midpoint is used.

For example, the monthly average of MB-CO-0005 in June 2022 was calculated as:

Average high = $34.70
Average low = $35.53
Midpoint = $35.12.

The financial settlement, meanwhile, was calculated as $35.11 on June 30, which was the month’s average of each daily midpoint.

To view the latest cobalt methodology, please click here.

To provide feedback or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the cobalt alloy grade and cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam prices, please contact Justin Yang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Justin Yang, re: cobalt alloy grade and cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

