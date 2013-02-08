Cliffs met coal mines win environmental certification

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

ISO 14001 is the internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems. It provides guidance on reducing the cost of waste management and finding savings on the consumption of energy and materials.

Iron ore and met coal producer Cliffs’ mining operations include its Pinnacle Mining and Logan County Coal in West Virginia, and its Oak Grove Resources mine in Birmingham, Alabama.

“It is significant, as ISO had a lot of complexity to it. It is metric-driven and requires auditing to ensure adherence to standards,” a spokeswoman from Cliffs said.

Pinnacle Mining produced 2.44 million tons of high- and low-volatile metallurgical coal in 2012, while Oak Grove produced 1.84 million tons of met coal.

Logan County produced 753,000 tons at its Powellton underground mine, 489,000 tons at Dingess Chilton and 184,000 tons at Lower War Eagle.