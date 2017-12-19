CME copper premiums contract trades 275 lots since launch

The contract is settled against the monthly average of the Metal Bulletin daily copper premiums assessment, basis cif Shanghai.

The contract was recently traded on Tuesday December 19, with 25 lots concluded at $68 per tonne for February and March 2018 contracts.

On December 6, 25 lots were placed on January, February and March contracts, all at $65 per tonne.

On December 7, another 50 lots for each month of the first quarter were traded at a premium level of $68 per tonne.

Today’s trades bring the total to 275 lots or 6,875 tonnes traded during the first month of CME’s copper cif Shanghai futures contract.

Trading interest is gradually increasing, with bids and offers placed as far forward as the November 2018 contract.

SSY Futures arranged the first brokered trade of the contract, which was the 50 lots or 3,750 tonnes trades for first-quarter 2018.

“The trade will mitigate the risk on the delivery premium to Shanghai for 3,750 metric tonnes of copper during January, February and March; it is a cash settled contract. The buyer and seller were leading commodity trade houses,” SSY Futures said in a statement.

Metal Bulletin assessed cif Shanghai copper premiums at $68-80 per tonne on Tuesday December 19.

Note: Trading volume mentioned in the article is round turns.