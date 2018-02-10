CME Group busheling contract hits year-to-date peaks

This was the fourth week in a row that trading activity was recorded on the contract, which is based on American Metal Market’s Midwest index for No. 1 busheling.

Piqued interest. Open interest for CME Group’s US Midwest No. 1 busheling ferrous scrap futures contract climbed steadily in the first six weeks of 2018. The contract hit a year-to-date record of 3,967 lots, or 79,340 tons, on Thursday February 8.