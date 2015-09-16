COBALT SNAPSHOT: Katanga shutdown fuels price hikes; spot volumes pick up
Key data from September 16 pricing session.
Low-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades
|
Previous weighted average
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
12.20-13
|
12-12.85
|
12.64
|
12.73
|
+0.175
|
+1.5%
High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades
|
Previous weighted average
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
12.20-13.30
|
12.20-13
|
12.28
|
12.60
|
+0.16
|
+1.2%
Key drivers:
- Recent cheaper offers, thought to be producer liquidation at end of quarter, appear to be drying up, although a few select buyers are still able to achieve low high-grade numbers
- Glencore’s stoppage at Katanga prompts sellers to raise offers
- Consumer demand picking up after quiet summer
Key quotes:
“I have canvassed the producers again and see no sign of weakness.” - Trader 1
“It’s been a busy couple of days and I’ve had quite a few sales. I raised my offers based on the Glencore news and secured the business.” - Trader 2
“The lowest offer I got was 12.30 on low-grade. Anything at $12 is long gone.” - Consumer 1
“It appears the market is close to turning up; but not quite yet. I have three low high-grade offers.” - Consumer 2
Trade log
September 16
Low-grade (per lb)
More than 10 tonnes at about $12.55
Small sale at about $12.40
About 5 tonnes at about $12.45
About 10 tonnes at about $13.35
About 10 tonnes at about $12.85
Less than 5 tonnes at about $12.45
Small sale at about $12.40
Small sale at about $12.20
About 5 tonnes at about $12.40
Small sale at about $12.65
About 5 tonnes at about $12.65
Small sale at about $12.05 (below Metal Bulletin specification)
High-grade (per lb)
Small sale at $13.25
Small sale at $13.25
About 5 tonnes at about $13.30
About 20 tonnes at about $12
Offer at $13.30
Offer at $11.90
Offer at $12.25
Offer at $12.50
Offer at $12.90
Offer at $12.75
Offer at $12
Offer at $12
Very small sale at about $13.25 (below Metal Bulletin minimum volume tolerance)
About 10 tonnes at about 211,000
Offer at 213,000
Deal heard at about 203,000
Deal heard at about 209,000
Deal heard at about 207-212,000
Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: 97.5 tonnes
