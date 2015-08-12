COBALT SNAPSHOT: Sellers drop offers to secure rare summer volume sales
Key data from August 12 pricing session.
Low-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)
Today
Previous
Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades
Previous weighted average
Change to midpoint of range
Midpoint % change
13.10-13.85
13.20-14.05
13.24
13.91
-0.15
-1.1%
High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)
Today
Previous
Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades
Previous weighted average
Change to midpoint of range
Midpoint % change
13.20-14.20
13.20-14.20
n/a
14
0
0
Key drivers
-Low-grade consumers secure volume at low prices as sellers fight for rare summer sales
-High-grade consumers largely absent from spot market
-Producers solicit bids from trade due to reasonable availability
Key quote
“It’s a difficult market for a seller at this point. There are quite a few producers soliciting bids.”
-Trader
“I knew what I wanted to pay and went out looking for that level. I was able to get it without too much difficulty.”
-Consumer
“It’s no surprise someone’s selling aggressively. Nobody’s seen any volume business for a while. So if you’re discounting to get $600,000 of cash in, you just see it as that; you’re finally getting cash in.”
-Trader
Trade log
August 12
Low-grade (per lb)
Small sale at about $13.40
Small sale at about $13.45
About 5 tonnes at about $13.30
Large sale at about $13-13.20
Small sale at $13.60
Offer at $13.50-13.55
Offer at $13.70
Offer at $13.85
Offer at $13.30-13.35
High-grade (per lb)
Offer at about $13.60
Assessment at $13.20-14
Assessment at about $13.20-14.20
China (MB China domestic, min 99.8%, RMB/tonne)
Small sale at about 212,000
Large sale at about 219,000
Deal heard at about 213,000-215,000
Deal heard at about 215,000-218,000
Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: 43 tonnes
Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @FleurRitzema_MB