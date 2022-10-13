Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Codelco offers 2023 copper supply to European clients at higher premium, sources say

Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco has made a premium offer in the low- to mid-$230s per tonne to its key European clients for 2023 supply, sources have told Fastmarkets

October 13, 2022
By Julian Luk
CopperBase metals

The figure – which is charged on top of the London Metal Exchange copper price – marks an increase of approximately 80% from the premium of $128 per tonne that the world’s largest copper producer offered its European clients for 2022 supply.

An official offer is yet to be delivered to the rest of Codelco’s European clients, Fastmarkets understands. A commercial representative at Codelco said the producer would not disclose commercial details to the public and declined to comment on an inquiry from Fastmarkets regarding premium levels.

Two sources close to the matter told Fastmarkets on Thursday October 13 that the increase in the annual premium level was mainly due to rising costs in logistics and operations.

Codelco’s most recent offer is also higher than the $228-per-tonne level offered by German producer Aurubis for 2023 supply, which itself marks an increase of 85% from Aurubis’ offer of $123 per tonne for 2022 supply.

Upper hand

Copper producers could have the upper hand in 2023 negotiations with the European market expected to tighten once more long-term contracts for Russian units expire at the end of 2022, and with many participants showing caution in financing Russian metal next year.

Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey are traditionally major destinations for Russian cathode.

Spot copper cathode premiums in Europe rose to historic highs in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February but have since retreated.

Fastmarkets most recently assessed the copper grade A cathode premium, cif Rotterdam, at $50-100 per tonne on October 4, down from a high of $85-125 per tonne on July 26.

What to read next
Ferro-alloys, pure ferro niob (Fe-Nb)
European ferro-alloys industry needs urgent help to survive energy crisis — Euroalliages: LME Week
The European ferro-alloys industry needs help now if it is to survive the global energy crisis. This is the stance of European ferro-alloy and silicon producers’ association, Euroalliages
October 21, 2022
 · 
Claire Campbell-Patel
Pricing Notice
Correction to Fastmarkets’ US daily hot-rolled coil index
Fastmarkets has corrected its daily hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday October 19 and on Thursday October 6, due to an error.
October 21, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Pricing Notice
Launch of nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a price assessment for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate, cif China, Japan and South Korea, on Friday October 28.
October 20, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
Europe’s energy crisis battles with base metal demand for center stage: LME Week
Soaring energy prices, particularly in Europe, have dominated headlines globally and have had significant impacts on base metal prices, both on the London Metal Exchange and in physical spot premiums
October 20, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Worker taking sample from furnace in aluminium recycling plant
Does European energy crisis risk investment in renewables and green transition? - LME Week
With soaring European energy prices squeezing margins and curtailing production of various commodities, Fastmarkets explores whether the crisis risks the postponement of investment in renewable power and in the transition to green metals.
October 20, 2022
 · 
Julia Bolotova
Copy of 2 Probability target graph LME copper 30-trading days.png
How to use probability to make commodity hedging decisions
Using implied volatility to evaluate price targets
October 20, 2022
 · 
David Becker
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed