Codelco reaches wage deal with workers at Radomiro Tomic copper mine

Nearly 70% of the voting workers approved the company’s latest wage offer, which proposes a 1% real pay rise and a net end-of-negotiations bonus of 8.75 million Chilean pesos ($14,496), the state-owned miner said on Friday April 6.

The new contract, which is valid for 36 months, also includes improved benefits and an annual productivity incentive.

Located in northern Chile, in the region of Calama, Radomiro Tomic produced 319,000 tonnes of copper in 2017.

Codelco still has a series of labor negotiations scheduled for this year.

Last month, Antofagasta reached a deal with workers at its Los Pelambres mine in Chile for a new collective bargaining agreement, putting an end to a threat of strike action at the mine.