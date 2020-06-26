COKING COAL DAILY: Prices flat amid Chinese holiday

Fastmarkets indices

Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT: $113.79 per tonne, unchanged

Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang: $122.83 per tonne, unchanged

Hard coking coal, fob DBCT: $89.57 per tonne, unchanged

Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang: $101.01 per tonne, unchanged

A bid for an August-laycan cargo of Peak Downs was made during the day on a trading platform at $115 per tonne fob Australia, according to a Singapore-based trading source.

A bid was also made for an August-laycan cargo of premium mid-volatility hard coking coal at $108.50 per tonne fob Australia, he said.

But no transactions were concluded in the absence of offers.

Chinese market participants are expected to return on Monday.

Dalian Commodity Exchange

Closed for public holiday.