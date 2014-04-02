Collahuasi mine, port evacuated after Chile quake

Workers at the Collahuasi copper mine and port facilities in northern Chile were evacuated after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake, which hit late on Tuesday April 1.

The mine, which produced nearly 350,000 tonnes of copper in 2013, will be inspected for damage on Wednesday, a spokesman for joint venture partner Anglo American said in a statement.

Glencore and Anglo both have a 44% stake in the mine, while a Japanese consortium led by Mitsui holds a 12% interest in the project.

Other copper mines in the area operated by Codelco and Antofagasta were reportedly unaffected.

The quake struck off the coast of northern Chile at 20:46 local time, about 50 miles north-west of Iqique, which is close to the Collahuasi mine and port, according to media reports.

Authorities issued a tsunami alert after the quake, and tens of thousands of people were evacuated from coastal areas. At least five people died in the quake, authorities said.

Copper prices rose to three-week highs overnight as the quake raised fears over supply of concentrates and cathodes produced in the region.

Mark Burton

mburton@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @mburtonmb

