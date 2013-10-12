Colombia imposes import tax on rebar, wire rod from WTO members

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

All imports of rebar will be subject to a tariff of 25.6%, except for products exported by Cuba, Ecuador and Venezuela, the ministry said in a resolution in the country’s official gazette on October 9, which was published on Friday October 11.

Rebar imports from the USA were also excluded due to a free trade agreement (FTA) in force between both countries.

Wire rod products imported from WTO members will be charged a 21.96% tax, except for goods shipped by Venezuela.

Meanwhile, imports of drawing wire rod will pay a duty of 21.29%, excluding products exported by Argentina, Chile and Ecuador.

Drawing wire rod imports from the USA and Canada will not be subject to the tariff because of existing FTAs.

The provisional safeguarding measures will be valid for 200 days from October 8, according to the ministry.

Colombia opened its case on drawing wire rod in July, following a request by domestic producer Acerías Paz del Río (APDR).

The probe on both rebar and wire rod, following a request by APDR and Gerdau Diaco, was initiated in August.

The ministry said its safeguarding investigations will continue, but it did not give an estimate of when it would be concluded.

