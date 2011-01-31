COMMENT: Getting better all the time

Metal Bulletin’s new website has been a long time coming.

Over the past few years we’ve been thinking carefully about how we present our service, working closely with subscribers to find out more about their business and gathering feedback on how you use our products.

Some messages were pretty clear. MB is the only place to find news, insight and analysis on all metals markets, whether you’re interested in tungsten or non-grain oriented electrical steel. And it’s all important.

The most significant change to MB’s new website is designed to reflect that. We’ve moved away from the old split between iron & steel, non-ferrous metals and scrap & secondary material, adapting the way we present information more closely to the manner in which the industries we cover actually work.

Whatever your interest, you should find it much easier to find the information you’re after at www.metalbulletin.com. Stainless & special steel, raw materials and minor metals all now have their own dedicated homepages, as do carbon steel, base metals and ores & alloys.

And subscribers now have the ability to easily find information on even more specific product groups as well. Carbon steel long products, iron ore and copper all have their own sections on the new site.

In order to provide a more comprehensive overview of all these markets, we’ve changed our homepage. Just by landing on our site users will get quick and easy access to the latest news, prices and analysis on all the industries we cover.

There are other important changes.

A new, updated and far more advanced pricing tool is now available that will allow subscribers the option to manipulate data that’s archived back as far as ten years. By logging into MB’s new pricebook you’ll be able to load charts, download spreadsheets and create images of all the market information you need.

The MB archive is more powerful. And users can now find stories by searching through regions, product group or keyword.

And we’ve introduced new areas of coverage like Capital Markets.

We hope you like it, and we want to hear from you. MB is constantly working to offer our customers the best possible service on today’s volatile metals markets and feedback is very important.

That’s why we’ll keep improving our service, so stay tuned for more to come soon.

