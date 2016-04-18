COMMENT: Indian chrome ore export tax challenge; rising auto aluminium demand; Chinese interest in LME nickel contracts
Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.
Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.
This week, Metal Bulletin covered the following key issues:
- Will India fare better than South Africa in the chrome ore predicament?
- How auto aluminium demand will weigh on downstream markets
- Big nickel orders are clearly a boon for the LME
Stay on the Metal Bulletin website for more in this regular series.