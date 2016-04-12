COMMENT: LME aluminium premiums; cobalt, lithium suppliers watch Tesla buzz; value of the alumina indices; CCBI Metdist deal

Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.

This week, Metal Bulletin covered the following key issues:

- What is driving up aluminium premiums on the London Metal Exchange

- How the announcement of the new Tesla Model 3 is raising expectations of a cobalt and lithium raw materials supply crunch among suppliers and traders

- The value of the alumina indices at a time of plummeting discounts and alumina sell-offs

- What the inauguration of CCBI Metdist means for China’s position on the global metals market

Stay on the Metal Bulletin website for more in the regular series.

