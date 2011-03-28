COMMENT: Power to the people! Power to Emed!

After years of patience-sapping work Emed appears this month to be closer to realising its production dreams at the historic Rio Tinto mine.

A protracted saga involving legal wrangling as well as settling debts and scores with creditors was brought to a head by the mine employees that so desperately want to work again — as MB reported last week.

In a show of support that would put many other disgruntled miners to shame, workers staged an underground protest to push the Spanish government into action.

As a direct result, Spain has taken steps to unblock the process of granting minerals rights at the mine and permitting approvals for the restart of the mine.

Power to the people. And power to Emed’s executives and staff. And one in the eye for the self-interested local parties and opaque permitting system that has given the restart of this titanic mine such a Homeric quality.