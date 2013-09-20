COMMENT: Ten things we learned at the aluminium conference in Geneva

Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) is a very highly regarded operation. The panel of experts that decided upon the winners of Metal Bulletin’s inaugural awards for excellence in aluminium named the Middle Eastern smelter the winner in three separate categories – smelter/mill of the year, most environmentally responsible company, and smelting company of the year. Its vp of smelter operations, Dr Ali Al Zarouni, picked up the rising star of the year award. Dubal has impressed the judges across its operations, while improving its green credentials and operating its own reduction cell technology for the production of high-quality aluminium.

