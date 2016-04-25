Contact Us Login

COMMENT: What is pulling up charge chrome prices; big money returns to metals market

Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.

April 25, 2016 11:20 AM

This week, Metal Bulletin covered the following key issues:
- The real reason behind the steep rises in charge chrome prices this month
- Anglo American’s eyebrow-raising 260% share-price rebound and what it means to the metals commodities sector

