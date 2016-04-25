COMMENT: What is pulling up charge chrome prices; big money returns to metals market
Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.
Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.
This week, Metal Bulletin covered the following key issues:
- The real reason behind the steep rises in charge chrome prices this month
- Anglo American’s eyebrow-raising 260% share-price rebound and what it means to the metals commodities sector
Stay on the Metal Bulletin website for more in this regular series.