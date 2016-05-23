COMMENT: Will aluminium be replaced in the auto industry?; lessons from the European ferro-vanadium market; why zinc prices are staying low; the nickel gamble
Metal Bulletin journalists have written about key topics that caught the team’s attention this week in our Comment series.
This week, Metal Bulletin covered the following issues:
- How the push for cleaner emissions has the auto industry looking for ever-lighter metals, and what this could mean for aluminium’s place in the market.
- The recent key developments in the European ferro-vanadium market and how there is more than one way to interpret market signals.
- Given zinc’s solid set of fundamentals, what is holding back prices for the galvanizing metal?
- There’s a hint of the old story of Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody in the current nickel market.
