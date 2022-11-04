Methodology Contact us Login

Conclusion of open consultation on Fastmarkets’ non-ferrous methodology

Fastmarkets has, in line with our annual methodology review process, concluded a consultation that opened on September 30, inviting feedback on its non-ferrous methodology.

November 4, 2022
By Fleur Ritzema
Pricing noticeBase metals

The consultation sought to ensure that our methodology continues to reflect the physical markets in base metals, minor metals, ores and alloys. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and the publication frequency.

The consultation closed on October 28 with no new comment or feedback received suggesting that any material change is required to the existing methodology.

Fastmarkets has said in its non-ferrous methodology that it will follow international sanctions guidelines in relation to the inclusion of brands.

Fastmarkets released a notice on October 18, proposing to change its aluminium premiums methodology to reflect its decision to follow international sanctions guidelines on the inclusion of brands, not to follow the London Metal Exchange guidance. This change was effective from October 29, 2022.

No further price consultations will be opened as a result of this consultation at this stage. Fastmarkets invites feedback on a continuing basis throughout the year.

To provide comment or feedback on the content of the non-ferrous methodology, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices or indices, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com.

For feedback or comment related to base metals, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason/Chris Kavanagh/Jingtai Lun, re: Non-ferrous methodology.’

For feedback or comment related to minor metals, ores and alloys, please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Janie Davies/Jingtai Lun/Chris Kavanagh, re: MOA methodology.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

