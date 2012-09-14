Construction drives up July industrial output in Mexico

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Growth was driven by construction activity, which rose by 6.8%.

The manufacturing sector recorded a 5.4% rise, Inegi’s figures showed.

The agency said that the construction industry rebounded due to more construction work related to single-family and multi-family homes.

Increased construction of non-residential buildings such as warehouses, industrial plants and commercial buildings also helped drive the sector upward.

Mexico’s mining production, a sub-component of the industrial sector, increased by 1.2% in July compared with the same period last year, Inegi noted.

Overall, industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.53% from June, the agency added.