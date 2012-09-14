Construction drives up July industrial output in Mexico
Industrial production in Mexico rose by 4.9% year-on-year in July, according to figures released by national statistics agency Inegi.
Growth was driven by construction activity, which rose by 6.8%.
The manufacturing sector recorded a 5.4% rise, Inegi’s figures showed.
The agency said that the construction industry rebounded due to more construction work related to single-family and multi-family homes.
Increased construction of non-residential buildings such as warehouses, industrial plants and commercial buildings also helped drive the sector upward.
Mexico’s mining production, a sub-component of the industrial sector, increased by 1.2% in July compared with the same period last year, Inegi noted.
Overall, industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.53% from June, the agency added.