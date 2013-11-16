Construction, mining slowdowns hit industrial output in Mexico

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The fall was driven by declines in both the construction and mining industries, it said.

Construction activity dropped by 8.3%, leading to a reduction in the demand of materials such as iron ore, steel profiles and steel pipes, Inegi said.

Mining output went down by 1.2%.

Manufacturing output and utilities production, on the other hand, increased by 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

The country’s industrial output has been falling over the past few months, according to Inegi figures.

However, in August when industrial output was down 0.7% year-on-year, crude steel production was up 10% to 1.6 million tonnes, according to preliminary figures from Latin America’s steel association, Alacero.

Mexico’s steel association, Canacero, has not released figures for August.

