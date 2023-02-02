Consultation on proposal to discontinue Russian containerboard prices – final decision

Following a consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments of Russian containerboard. The last assessments will be published on March 2, 2023.

Russia Containerboard and Russia Containerboard Euro per tonne:

1337 Unbleached kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1338 White-top kraftliner, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1339 Testliner 2, 125-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1340 Semi-chemical fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

1341 Recycled fluting, 112-g, Russia, RUB/tonne

12042 Unbleached kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR

12043 White-top kraftliner, 125g, Russia, EUR

12044 Semi-chemical fluting,112 g, Russia, EUR

12045 Testliner 2, 125g, Russia, EUR

12046 Recycled fluting, 112g, Russia, EUR

As stated in the open consultation, the Russian pricing series is being discontinued to reflect shifting customer priorities. Fastmarkets RISI would like to thank all respondents for their feedback.

The consultation on this proposal began on December 15, 2022 and ended on January 22, 2023.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.