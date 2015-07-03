COPPER SNAPSHOT: Copper premium ranges in Singapore and Johor narrow; market awaits PPS tender
Key data from July 2 pricing
|
Singapore in-warehouse premium
|
This week
|
Prior week
|
This week’s weighted average premium
|
Last week’s weighted average
|
LME stocks as of July 2 (tonnes)
|
LME stocks as of June 25 (tonnes)
|
LME stocks as of June 2 (tonnes)
|
15-25
|
15-40
|
19.17
|
18.59
|
18,375
|
18,425
|
18,475
|
Johor in-warehouse premium
|
This week
|
Prior week
|
This week’s weighted average premium
|
Last week’s weighted average
|
LME stocks as of July 2 (tonnes)
|
LME stocks as of June 25 (tonnes)
|
LME stocks as of June 2 (tonnes)
|
15-25
|
15-40
|
19.17
|
18.59
|
77,450
|
77,550
|
77,725
|
South Korea cif premium
|
This week
|
Prior week
|
This week’s weighted average premium
|
Last week’s weighted average
|
LME stocks as of July 2 (tonnes)
|
LME stocks as of June 25 (tonnes)
|
LME stocks as of June 2 (tonnes)
|
55-65
|
55-65
|
60.63
|
58.75
|
41,800
|
41,900
|
40,350
Key drivers
Singapore and Johor in-warehouse premium ranges narrow with not much material on offer
Market in Asia quiet as demand slows down
South Korean market waiting for PPS tender on July 3 for 2,500 tonnes of copper
Key quotes
“Continued to see small enquiries for copper warrants in Singapore from trading firms,” a broker said in a note to clients, adding “July 15 Shanghai import loss at $40, which also generated some warrant interest from clients.”
“We sold small volumes at an $80 per tonne premium last week to South Korea because someone really needed the material,” a trader said, adding that “It’s as depressed as China so premiums are closer to $55-65 per tonne on cif basis”
