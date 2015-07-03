COPPER SNAPSHOT: Copper premium ranges in Singapore and Johor narrow; market awaits PPS tender

Key data from July 2 pricing

Singapore in-warehouse premium This week Prior week This week’s weighted average premium Last week’s weighted average LME stocks as of July 2 (tonnes) LME stocks as of June 25 (tonnes) LME stocks as of June 2 (tonnes) 15-25 15-40 19.17 18.59 18,375 18,425 18,475 Johor in-warehouse premium This week Prior week This week’s weighted average premium Last week’s weighted average LME stocks as of July 2 (tonnes) LME stocks as of June 25 (tonnes) LME stocks as of June 2 (tonnes) 15-25 15-40 19.17 18.59 77,450 77,550 77,725 South Korea cif premium This week Prior week This week’s weighted average premium Last week’s weighted average LME stocks as of July 2 (tonnes) LME stocks as of June 25 (tonnes) LME stocks as of June 2 (tonnes) 55-65 55-65 60.63 58.75 41,800 41,900 40,350



Key drivers

Singapore and Johor in-warehouse premium ranges narrow with not much material on offer

Market in Asia quiet as demand slows down

South Korean market waiting for PPS tender on July 3 for 2,500 tonnes of copper

Key quotes

“Continued to see small enquiries for copper warrants in Singapore from trading firms,” a broker said in a note to clients, adding “July 15 Shanghai import loss at $40, which also generated some warrant interest from clients.”



“We sold small volumes at an $80 per tonne premium last week to South Korea because someone really needed the material,” a trader said, adding that “It’s as depressed as China so premiums are closer to $55-65 per tonne on cif basis”



See also:

Key data from June 25 pricing session

European copper cathode market is under strain as strong imports from Russia and Africa exacerbate a domestic imbalance between supply and demand.

For more on Metal Bulletin’s daily Shanghai copper premiums, click here to see Pricebook.