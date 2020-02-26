Coronavirus: Event Announcements
As the effects of novel coronavirus are being felt around the world, Fastmarkets has taken the difficult decision to postpone several forthcoming events in both China and Singapore until the situation has been resolved.
The safety of our attendees, sponsors, speakers and staff remains our utmost priority, so the following events have been moved to these dates:
- Global Grain Asia will now take place over June 16-18, 2020 in Singapore
- China Iron Ore will now take place over June 30-July 1, 2020 in Beijing
- Asian Ferroalloys will now take place over July 7-9, 2020 in Shanghai
- The Asian Battery Materials Conference will now take place over August 25–27, 2020 in Shanghai
We are monitoring the situation as it continues to develop; however, for now we are working closely with our industry partners across the globe to continue to put on market-leading events throughout 2020.
If you have any questions regarding these or any other future events, please contact us now on events@fastmarkets.com.
Fastmarkets is producing continuing coverage of the coronavirus and the impact it is having on the markets we serve - keep up to date here.