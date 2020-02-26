Coronavirus: Event Announcements

The safety of our attendees, sponsors, speakers and staff remains our utmost priority, so the following events have been moved to these dates:



Global Grain Asia will now take place over June 16-18, 2020 in Singapore

China Iron Ore will now take place over June 30-July 1, 2020 in Beijing

Asian Ferroalloys will now take place over July 7-9, 2020 in Shanghai

The Asian Battery Materials Conference will now take place over August 25–27, 2020 in Shanghai

We are monitoring the situation as it continues to develop; however, for now we are working closely with our industry partners across the globe to continue to put on market-leading events throughout 2020.

If you have any questions regarding these or any other future events, please contact us now on events@fastmarkets.com.

Fastmarkets is producing continuing coverage of the coronavirus and the impact it is having on the markets we serve - keep up to date here.