Correction to cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam price

The previous price in the rationale for cobalt alloy grade was published at $39.75-39.60 per lb due to a reporter error. It has since been amended to the correct previous price of $38.75-39.60 per lb. Fastmarket’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

