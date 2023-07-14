Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to Fastmarkets’ battery-grade lithium carbonate price in China

Fastmarkets has corrected its assessment for the battery-grade lithium carbonate spot price in China, which was published incorrectly on Thursday July 13 due to a reporter error.

July 14, 2023
By Zihao Yu
Pricing notice

The affected price is MB-LI-0036 lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China.

The assessment has been corrected to 288,000-310,000 yuan per tonne, from 288,000-3,100,000 yuan per tonne previously.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Zihao Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Zihao Li re: battery-grade lithium carbonate.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

