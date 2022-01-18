Correction to January 13’s LME Asian reference prices
Fastmarkets has corrected the LME Asian reference prices for January 13, which were published incorrectly on January 14 due to a technical error
The following prices have been corrected:
- Aluminium LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $2,947.74 per tonne
- Copper LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $9,913.45 per tonne
- Zinc LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,525 per tonne
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.