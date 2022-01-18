Correction to January 13’s LME Asian reference prices

The following prices have been corrected:



Aluminium LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $2,947.74 per tonne

Copper LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $9,913.45 per tonne

Zinc LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,525 per tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.