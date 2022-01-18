Contact Us Login

Correction to January 13’s LME Asian reference prices

Fastmarkets has corrected the LME Asian reference prices for January 13, which were published incorrectly on January 14 due to a technical error

January 18, 2022
Pricing notice

The following prices have been corrected:

  • Aluminium LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $2,947.74 per tonne
  • Copper LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $9,913.45 per tonne
  • Zinc LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,525 per tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

