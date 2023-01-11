Correction to Latin American BEK pulp prices in November

The related Market story published and Price Watch in the PPI Latin America newsletter had the correct data informing that those prices referred to November.

Date of publication: December 6, 2022

Correct prices for November, 2022:

BEK pulp Brazil domestic: $1,015-1,380 per tonne

BEK pulp delivered to Latin America: $950-990 per tonne

Date changed: January 6, 2023

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this coverage note or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please send your message by email to pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘Latin American prices’.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.