Correction to Latin American BEK pulp prices in November
Fastmarkets has corrected its prices for bleached eucalyptus kraft (BEK) pulp in November, published on December 6, 2022. These prices were published in our dashboard as dated as of December, due to an error.
The related Market story published and Price Watch in the PPI Latin America newsletter had the correct data informing that those prices referred to November.
Date of publication: December 6, 2022
Correct prices for November, 2022:
BEK pulp Brazil domestic: $1,015-1,380 per tonne
BEK pulp delivered to Latin America: $950-990 per tonne
Date changed: January 6, 2023
Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.
