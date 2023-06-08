Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to LME-traded base metals rand fixing prices

Fastmarkets has corrected the rand fixing prices for LME-traded base metals, which were published incorrectly on Tuesday June 6 due to a technical error.

June 8, 2023
By pricing@fastmarkets.com
Pricing notice

The published prices for these markets should have been as follows:

MB-CU-0338 Copper fixing price for LME trade: 159,923.59 rand per tonne
MB-AL-0256 Aluminium fixing price for LME trade: 41,794.49 rand per tonne
MB-PB-0064 Lead fixing price for LME trade: 39,158.28 rand per tonne
MB-ZN-0072 Zinc fixing price for LME trade: 44,065.10 rand per tonne
MB-NI-0093 Nickel fixing price for LME trade: 405,052.52 rand per tonne
MB-SN-0005 Tin rand fixing price for LME trade: 505,113.00 rand per tonne

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information or to provide feedback on this pricing notice please contact us at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets price methodology and specification documents please go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

