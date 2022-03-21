Correction to March 18’s LME Asian reference prices, TAPO prices
Fastmarkets has corrected the LME Asian reference and TAPO prices for March 18, which were published incorrectly due to a technical error.
The following prices have been corrected:
Aluminium LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,446.59 per tonne
Copper LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $10,246.34 per tonne
Zinc LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,861.00 per tonne
Aluminium LME TAPO Notional Average Price (NAP) $ per tonne: $3,521.07
Copper LME TAPO Notional Average Price (NAP) $ per tonne: $10,188.07
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.