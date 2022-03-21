Correction to March 18’s LME Asian reference prices, TAPO prices

The following prices have been corrected:

Aluminium LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,446.59 per tonne

Copper LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $10,246.34 per tonne

Zinc LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,861.00 per tonne

Aluminium LME TAPO Notional Average Price (NAP) $ per tonne: $3,521.07

Copper LME TAPO Notional Average Price (NAP) $ per tonne: $10,188.07

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

