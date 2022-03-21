Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Markets we serve Metals and mining

Correction to March 18’s LME Asian reference prices, TAPO prices

Fastmarkets has corrected the LME Asian reference and TAPO prices for March 18, which were published incorrectly due to a technical error.

March 21, 2022
By pricing@fastmarkets.com
Pricing noticeAluminiumZincCopper

The following prices have been corrected:

Aluminium LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,446.59 per tonne
Copper LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $10,246.34 per tonne
Zinc LME Asian Benchmark price 3 months unofficial: $3,861.00 per tonne
Aluminium LME TAPO Notional Average Price (NAP) $ per tonne: $3,521.07
Copper LME TAPO Notional Average Price (NAP) $ per tonne: $10,188.07

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed