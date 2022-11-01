Correction to mixed paper (premium) imports to Asia and mixed paper (standard) imports to Asia.

SINGAPORE, Oct 5, 2022 (Fastmarkets RISI) - Fastmarkets has corrected its prices for mixed paper (premium) imports to Asia from Europe and mixed paper (standard) imports to Asia from US, both of which were published incorrectly on September 30, 2022 due to an error.

14558 Mixed paper (premium) imports to Asia from Europe

Date of publication: September 28, 2022

Incorrect price: $85-95/tonne

Corrected to: $120-125/tonne

Date changed: October 5, 2022

14560 Mixed paper (standard) imports to Asia from US

Date of publication: September 28, 2022

Incorrect price: $120-125/tonne

Corrected to: $85-95/tonne

Date changed: October 5, 2022

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

